Government Declassifies Spending on Protocol Villa for Iohannis

On Thursday, the government declassified the document indicating that the villa in Aviatorilor, in which almost 3 million euros have been invested so far, is ready for the head of state Klaus Iohannis, informs Digi 24.

The decision was taken at the same meeting in which the Executive approved the declassification expenses for the villa in Str. Aviatorilor 86, according to official sources. RA-APPS has so far settled almost 14 million lei without VAT, the equivalent of about 3 million euros, for the rehabilitation works.

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced, last Thursday, that he asked the Secretary General of the Government to initiate the declassification procedure of the expenses incurred by RA-PPS at Vila din Aviatorilor number 86, stating that Romanians have the right to know what expenses were incurred for the renovation building and if it is true that it was assigned to Klaus Iohannis.

Later, Marcel Ciolacu stated that 14 million lei have been spent so far, but that he does not know the entire budget. He added that the amount invested is huge and that a high school could be built with this money.

Ciolacu claimed that “the destination of the villa was promoted in the Government, through an act made confidential” during the Ciucă Government. According to some clarifications sent by the General Secretariat of the Government (SGG) after receiving the data from RA-APPS, an extremely important and relevant aspect in the decision to carry out rehabilitation and modernization works is that the building is located in the protected built-up areas no. 14 and no. 55 and in the monument protection zone A – Herăstrău Park.

A February 2024 Recorder investigation shows, among other things, that the 1,200-square-foot villa will become a single-family residence. Prime Minister Ciolacu was asked whether or not the house is intended for the Iohannis family, but he avoided a direct answer.

“To be able to carry out any kind of work, it was necessary to obtain the approval of the Bucharest Zonal Commission of Historical Monuments. Also, considering the updated construction regulations in force at this moment, mandatory consolidation works were also necessary for the resistance structure of the building in order to increase its bearing capacity, respectively – pillars, beams and floors by return or after in the case of cladding with fiber or carbon strips and works to integrate structural elements into the existing structure of the building”, it is stated in the specifications of the SGG.

Also, in accordance with the necessary works, it was also necessary to restore the installation system that corresponds to the electrical and energy safety of the building in Aviatorilor 86. At the same time, works were carried out on the building’s architecture, interior and exterior finishes. The amounts by type of works are: Resistance – 4,050,863.05 lei, Architecture – 6,388,726.14 lei, Installations – 3,201,134.80 lei, Site organization – 202,538.91 lei.

The decision by which the building in Bulevardul Aviatorilor 86 and the related land of 1110 sqm was signed in the summer of 2022 by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă.



PNL strikes back: Ciucă asks Ciolacu if his protocol villa cost 6 million euros

Nicolae Ciucă, former prime minister and presidential candidate from the PNL, accuses Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu of hypocrisy and asks him “to be totally transparent, starting with the amounts allocated for the renovation of his protocol villa and the other beneficiaries from the Government”. Ciucă asks Ciolacu, through a post on Facebook, if it is true that the state spent 6 million euros on renovations for the home he uses. “Is it true that after 2016, the state spent 6 million euros on works and renovations for the home you are using now, as revealed by a journalist?” asked Ciucă.

Ciucă pointed out that the decision from August 2022 was also signed by Marian Neacșu, a close associate of the prime minister, who, at that time, had the capacity of Secretary General of the Government. “Today I witnessed another demonstration of Marcel Ciolacu brand hypocrisy with RAAPPS used as a political tool of the PSD. Although he has and always had the power as party leader and prime minister, to declassify RA-APPS expenses, through the Secretary General of the Government, today the deputy prime minister who reports to RA-APPS – Marian Neacșu, Ciolacu preferred to declassify now only one objective from the administration of the State Protocol Directorate”, Ciucă wrote on his Facebook account.

Ciucă also accused that PM Ciolacu is constantly looking for luxury, while accusing others of it. “I chose to live at home, in Balotești, without the luxury of state villas and when I was the Chief of the Defense Staff, Minister, Prime Minister or President of the Senate. Instead, Marcel Ciolacu has lived in protocol villas since the Tudose Government, although the press says he owns an apartment in Bucharest. Another proof of hypocrisy. To accuse others of inclination towards luxury but you to constantly seek it”.