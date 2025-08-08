The government has decided to postpone the adoption of the draft law concerning the second pillar of pensions (Pillar II) by one week in order to broaden consultations on the legislation.

According to the draft, more than 8.3 million Romanians with mandatory private pensions (Pillar II) will no longer be able to withdraw their entire pension savings at once upon retirement, as they can currently. Instead, they will be able to withdraw a maximum of 25% of the total amount, with the rest paid monthly over their lifetime. There is one exception: if the amount in a person’s account is less than “12 times the value of the social allowance for public system pensioners” (equivalent to RON 15,372 at the end of last year), they may still withdraw the full amount as before.

The Romanian Association of Financial Services Users (AURSF) has criticized the draft law, claiming it serves the interests of pension fund managers rather than those of private pension holders.

Romania implemented the private pension system in 2005, following a World Bank model, which structured it into two distinct phases: the accumulation phase and the payout phase.

The government justifies the need for this legislation by citing the growing amounts accumulated in individual accounts, which are increasingly being requested either as lump-sum payments or staggered payments. It also points to demographic trends, noting that the largest volumes eligible for payout are expected from 2030 onward, when a significant number of private pension participants will reach retirement age.

In addition, the adoption of this law would align Romania’s private pension system with the core principles of the OECD, which the country is in the process of joining.

The bill also establishes a minimum amount required to qualify for a private pension and for the transfer of a participant’s personal assets into a pension payment fund.

To receive a monthly private pension, the value of your personal account must exceed a certain threshold: 12 times the social allowance for public system pensioners. As of December 31, 2024, that threshold was RON 15,372 (12 x RON 1,281).

If your accumulated amount is below this threshold, the money will be paid directly by the fund administrator, as a lump-sum or in installments over a maximum of five years—exactly as is currently the case.

Since the beginning of the accumulation phase in 2007, private pension funds have shown remarkable growth in participant numbers, asset value and quality, and their share in Romania’s GDP.

However, regarding the payout phase, although the primary legislation foresaw the need for a dedicated law governing private pension payments, such a law has yet to be adopted.

In the absence of such legislation, the current legal framework allows a participant who qualifies for retirement to request a lump-sum payment or staggered payments over a maximum of five years.

If the accumulated amount exceeds the threshold mentioned above, pension payments will be made through special funds called private pension payment funds. These will be managed by entities authorized by the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF).

There will be two ways to receive your pension through these payment funds:

1. Programmed Withdrawals:

You will receive monthly payments over a limited period (maximum 10 years). The monthly pension amount will be at least equal to the social allowance for pensioners. If you pass away before receiving all the money, your heirs will receive the remaining balance.

“The 10-year term is based on current Eurostat data showing that life expectancy at birth is 80.5 years for women, 72.9 years for men, and 76.6 years combined. The current average life expectancy is 79.2 years for women and 71.3 years for men, resulting in a combined rate of 75.1 years.

In Romania, the standard retirement age is assumed to be 65 for both men and women, which would result in pension payments for over 10 years.

In most jurisdictions, the programmed withdrawal period ranges between 1–10 years. In some countries, it is extended to 20 years (Japan, Sweden), while in others, it is set based on life expectancy at retirement (Estonia, Costa Rica),” the explanatory note states.

2. Lifetime Annuities (Life Pensions):

You will receive monthly payments for the rest of your life. The pension amount will be calculated using actuarial methods based on your personal account balance.

Option to withdraw 25% of money upon retirement

Similar to the practices in other European Union countries, you will be able to withdraw a portion of money (lump sum) from the total accumulated amount. This payment is a maximum of 25% of the value of personal assets and can only be made after obtaining membership in a pension payment fund of the scheduled retirement or lifetime type. This option is exercised upon request, only once, in the form of a single payment, granted before the start of monthly pension payments.

Both USR, UDMR have voiced opposition to the bill, arguing it is violating the private property concept.

USR: “A violation of private property” The withdrawal of a maximum of 25% of the money from the 2nd pension pillar after obtaining the retirement decision, a measure announced by the Bologna Government, is a “violation of private property”, accuses USR deputy Claudiu Năsui. He believes that the winners are the administrators of the pension funds, who are paid from commissions calculated on total assets. Claudiu Năsui, former Minister of Economy, believes that this decision violates private property and the convention that was the basis of the 2nd pension pillar. “The only ones who have to lose are the Romanians. They lose a right they had, they lose access to the money they saved, they lose the opportunities and options that would have been open to them if they had received their money. Many may need that money, they were counting on it and expected to receive it, they may have debts at 65 with higher interest rates than the return on the funds in pillar 2. Which is why it would be more profitable to withdraw their money and repay their loan than to pay high interest to keep their money in low-yield investments,” says Năsui. He believes that the winners are the pension fund administrators: “So if Romanians can only withdraw 25% of their money, the total assets remain higher, so the administrators take higher commissions. And they also win in a way. The pressure to offer better conditions for installment payments or life annuities is lower. Because Romanians no longer have the option on the table to collect their money set aside. Why offer better conditions, if Romanians will have no choice anyway and are forced to take only 25% of the money?”. The second winner is the state, because Pillar 2 funds invest ~65% of their money in government securities, says Năsui. “This law seems to be copied from other countries where funds lobbied for such a privilege. The project would have “appeared” from the ASF offices and out of the blue, without being announced or discussed. It would be a mistake to implement it in Romania. The poorest would be the hardest hit. Because the rich already have other savings, other investments, and other additional sources of income. But the poorest, who did not have these options in life, will be forced to accept small payments and a lower standard of living. That is, precisely those whom this Pillar 2 was supposed to help. This law is nothing more than a form of slow expropriation disguised under the pretense that it “protects the system” and the beneficiaries. In fact, when the time came to pay the money set aside by Romanians, they did not want to give it to them“, adds the USR deputy.

UDMR opposes the project

UDMR leader Kelemen Hunor says that there were no consultations in the coalition on this subject. The reaction comes after a draft law on mandatory private pensions was on the Government’s agenda.

“The state cannot tell a person how to use his money! Private pension is the citizen’s savings – that is why only he can decide how to dispose of the deposited amount. Neither the Government nor state institutions can establish rules in this regard”, wrote Kelemen Hunor on his Facebook page.

The leader of UDMR, a coalition partner, specified that the party he leads will not agree to restricting the rights of Romanians related to the second pillar. “There have been no consultations within the coalition regarding a new regulation, and the UDMR rejects any proposal that would limit the rights of citizens who contribute to private pension funds,” Kelemen Hunor also said.