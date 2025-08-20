Government Plans to Ban Combining Pension with Salary

The Ministry of Labor has opened for public debate a draft emergency ordinance that proposes banning the combination of pension and salary. Employees can continue working until the age of 70, but only with their salary, without receiving a pension.

State employees who have received a retirement decision have the right to “continue working with the annual approval of the budget holder/employer until reaching the age of 70,” according to the draft ordinance.

The project also provides for the suspension of secondments and transfers of public officials for a set period. The halt on transfers is expected to remain in effect until the end of 2026.

Within 10 working days from the entry into force of the Emergency Ordinance, heads of authorities and public institutions are required to order the termination of staff secondments.

Heads of institutions where contractual staff are seconded are required to decide whether these employees can continue working in the respective unit.

Deputy PM Tanczos Barna explains the draft project

Deputy Prime Minister Tanczos Barna added that no exceptions are foreseen and that the measure will be applied “immediately.”

“Our primary objective is to reduce privileges and build a society based on work. This is the most important element of these reforms, so that state spending on inactivity decreases as much as possible. Such spending primarily includes social benefits directed toward people capable of working, who could instead contribute to the development of a healthy society in Romania. The second equally important element is that those receiving money from the Romanian state—whether as salaries, allowances, or special pensions—should receive amounts proportional to the work or activity performed,” explained the Deputy Prime Minister.

“Here, of course, there needs to be a very clear distinction between work and benefits in the form of pensions, which is why we propose that these amounts should not be combined,” he added.

“For magistrates, it is very clear what we are proposing: instead of allowing early retirement after 25 years of service in the judiciary, the minimum will be 35 years. In other words, early retirement will be possible only after 35 years of activity, and the pension cannot exceed 70% of the net salary received in the last month. All these measures are approved and will be implemented over time, as not everyone retires the next day. Surely, the effects will be visible depending on the number of people who, under the new law, retire in the coming year or years according to the new conditions,” Tanczos Barna explained.

“There is a transition period because this is a constitutional matter. You cannot erase the old system overnight. But compared to the current law, which allows transition to the new pension system over 30 years, now the transition will happen in 5 years. We will see what the final version will be, because discussions have been ongoing—even yesterday—between magistrates and the Prime Minister, and discussions are continuing today. We will gather all proposals and come up with a final version from the coalition next week. But we will certainly not wait decades to move from the current pension system to a new, fairer system,” the Deputy Prime Minister continued.

He added that the project does not target police or military pensions. “However, we have this proposal to ban combining pension with salary, which will also apply to military personnel and former police officers. This is perfectly normal. If you retired at 50 and were rehired by the state, it does not seem fair to combine your salary with a pension. This is a substantial reform that will be applied immediately. People will have to choose,” said Tanczos Barna.

“At this moment, no exceptions are planned. Let’s see what proposals emerge by next week—they will be discussed within the coalition—but the most important thing is that those who could retire from a position that could be occupied by a young unemployed person, for example, must make a choice and gradually free up jobs for new generations. It is not fair for young people to receive unemployment benefits while others combine salary and pension, occupying a position that could theoretically be available for someone starting a career in state administration,” he explained.

The Deputy Prime Minister did not rule out changes to the project. “I do not speak on behalf of the coalition before the final version. We are in public consultations. That is precisely why these consultations exist: to hear all parties involved and all opinions. Otherwise, we would have already presented a final version and a clear decision. No. We are still in the consultation phase, and it is theoretically possible for proposals to be accepted,” Tanczos Barna explained.