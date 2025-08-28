Romanians who own homes will have to pay more. Property taxes will increase by up to 70% starting next year. For example, if someone previously paid 120 lei for a house in the countryside, the new tax could rise to 200 lei. Local authorities will thus have a more substantial source of revenue, especially since Romania has the highest number of homeowners in the European Union. Car owners will also face nearly double the taxes, reports Digi24.

These measures are deemed necessary because local authorities have ongoing investments and insufficient funds to support them. Romania has the highest number of homeowners in the European Union, and according to Digi24, the additional revenue is expected to remain within local budgets, which have been heavily affected by the austerity measures announced by the government.