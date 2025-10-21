The Government must resume the legislative process after the Constitutional Court declared the law on magistrates’ pensions unconstitutional, on formal grounds. The judges found that the Executive did not respect the legal deadline for obtaining the opinion of the Superior Council of Magistracy. In the following period, the Government could draft a new version of the law, which would comply with the procedure indicated by the Constitutional Court, and decide whether to assume responsibility in Parliament again or follow the usual legislative process.

The law will now return to Parliament, where it will be treated as a regular bill, as it was initially adopted by committing the Government to responsibility. In parallel, the Executive must draft a new version of the normative act that takes into account the Court’s observations and respects the deadlines and mandatory opinions.

The Government has two options: to resume the same project, this time with all the opinions obtained within the deadline, or to make changes to the initial form, taking into account the criticisms that have emerged in recent months. Subsequently, after Parliament rejects the current form, the Government could once again commit its responsibility for the new law or follow the classic parliamentary procedure, which would significantly prolong the adoption.

PSD interim leader Sorin Grindeanu said that this second option is being taken into account, but the coalition must decide on the concrete steps in the coming period.

All in all, it is important to note that, this time, the Constitutional Court did not analyze the content of the law, but only the procedural aspects. Thus, upon a new notification, the judges could also verify the substance of the normative act, which means that the risk of a new rejection is not excluded.

CSM: CCR sanctioned the absence of CSM’s green light

The Constitutional Court’s decision to declare the law on magistrates’ pensions unconstitutional due to the absence of the Superior Council of Magistracy’s (CSM) approval reaffirms the CSM’s role as “guarantor of judicial independence,” the Council announced on Tuesday.

This is CSM’s first reaction following the CCR’s Monday ruling on the magistrates’ pensions law. The unconstitutionality was declared on formal grounds, not on the content of the law, specifically due to the lack of the CSM’s opinion.

“The Superior Council of Magistracy has taken note of the decision of the Constitutional Court of Romania, adopted on October 20, 2025, which found that the Law amending and supplementing certain normative acts in the field of service pensions is unconstitutional in its entirety,” the CSM stated in a press release.

“The Constitutional Court’s decision, which sanctioned the absence of the Superior Council of Magistracy’s approval, reaffirms its role as guarantor of judicial independence within the constitutional framework and requires a genuine and honest inter-institutional dialogue between the branches of power, ensuring the principle of loyal cooperation among them,” the CSM added.

At the same time, the CSM criticized political authorities for having “ignored” consultation with the judicial system and expressed its openness to dialogue.

“In applying this principle, any initiative by the legislative or executive powers affecting the judiciary must be carried out with its effective consultation, so as to ensure full respect for judicial independence and other constitutional values that underpin the delivery of justice in the interest of citizens.

Regrettably, these requirements were ignored by the political authorities in the adoption process of the normative act declared unconstitutional, which led to the intervention of the Constitutional Court, which naturally invalidated this measure.

Consistent with the values of the rule of law, enshrined both in the Constitution and international regulations, the Superior Council of Magistracy expresses its openness to dialogue with the other branches of state, in order to identify appropriate solutions to remove the real difficulties in the judiciary’s activity, which the judicial system has repeatedly signaled,” the CSM concluded.