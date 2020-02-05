Gov’t adopts 25 GEOs in only one sitting

The Orban Cabinet convened last evening in a marathon sitting lasting 9 hours, during which it adopted no less than 25 emergency ordinances.

One of the GEOs refers to teachers who will have their wages increased as of this month, with another rise scheduled in September. Another ordinance stipulates the settlement of the pupils’ commute, while another one enshrines the extension of the programme “A hot meal” to other 65,000 pupils.



Interior minister announced the adoption of an ordinance on the medical emergency stocks, for instance those to prevent and detect the new Coronavirus form China. Thus, those 16 international airports in Romania will be equipped with scanners for passengers.



At the same time, the transport by electric scooters on street has been regulated. The drivers of the scooters must have at least 14 years old, must wear helmets and the speed cannot exceed 25kmph.



The GEO on amending parliamentary elections has also been adopted, allowing voters to cast their vote in any locality, on additional lists.



The Gov’t also passed a GEO through which the medical services within national health programmes will be running in private hospitals as well, without patients being asked for more money.

The Executive also Okayed the continuation of the First House programme this year, with a budget of RON 2 billion.



At the same time, the Government General Secretariat will be reshuffled, with 18% of positions to be downsized.



The sitting took place on the eve of the vote for the censure motion filed by PSD. In case the censure motion passes, the Government cannot issue GEOs on this topic anymore, as it is an interim Executive.

However, the Government faced harsh criticism for adopting so many GEOs in one session.

PM Ludovic Orban has retorted to criticism, arguing that the adoption of all those 25 ordinances was needed for Romanians expect the Government to solve all problems, and not the Parliament that is dominated by PSD.

“Issuing those emergency ordinance has been done in full transparency and there were not GEOs to help criminals in PSD get rid of prison. They are GEOs to solve Romania’s and the Romanians’ problems”, Orban explained.