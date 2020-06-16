Gov’t adopts extension of the state of alert, green light for indoor religious services

The Government has today given the green light today on the extension of the state of alert, following a meeting of the National Committee for Emergency Situations. The state of alert is thus extended as of June 17 for 30 more days.

As a novelty, the Government allows churches to officiate indoor religious services, provided they observe social distancing rules.

“As against the existing situation up to now, we decided to take lift one more restriction (…) namely to allow churches to officiate also indoors services”, said PM Ludovic Orban, who added that churches had not been closed either so far, but only outdor events were allowed.

Referring to this topic, PM Ludovic Orban used to tell B1TV on Sunday that the decision to extend the state of alert is not “a political decision”, but one based on some expert assessments.

“It is a decision grounded on assessments made by experts and epidemiologists who consider the extension of the state of alert by 30 more days as necessary because the state of alert gives you all the needed tools to enforce the rules,” said PM Orban.

He added that all activities in enclosed spaces that require a high number of people and a long stay will remain restricted, included indoor church services, indoor shows and restaurants. However, sources from the Executive told Digi24 that churches will open for indoor services “on certain conditions to be settled by the Health and Interior ministries”.

During its party meeting on Monday, the Social Democratic Party decided to amend in Parliament the draft on extending the state of alert. PSD wants the state of alert term to be replaced by “a state of transition to normality” and to be issued just for 15 days. Social Democrats also want direct public procurement to be banned, hospitals to re-open for the chronically ill patients, and indoor church religious services allowed.

“I would like the Government to explain why we can gamble and play the slots in indoor spaces, but we cannot go to church. When a government is applying double standards, it is called corruption,” PSD chairman Marcel Ciolacu said, as quoted by Hotnews.ro.

Other activities allowed are: re-opening malls and stores in malls, except for the cinema theatres, restaurants and playgrounds. Gyms will also resumed their activity, as well as outdoor pools.

Summer after-school activities and kindergartens will be also re-opened.