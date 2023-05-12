Gov’t adopts the austerity ordinance to reduce expenses, with some amendments

Finance Minister Adrian Câciu presented, on Friday, after the Government meeting, the provisions of the Ordinance on the reduction of expenses, showing that compared to the version that was in decision-making transparency, the article related to the PhD salary increase was eliminated, which is to be clarified in the new wage law.

The minister also said that new conditions are introduced regarding the purchase of cars, so that they can be stopped only if the stage of communication of the result of the public procurement procedure has not been completed.

According to the Ordinance, savings of over 5 billion lei would be made this year. Among the measures included are a freeze on state employment, a 10% reduction in spending on goods and services, limiting the number of mandates in administrative boards and a 50% reduction in cabinet advisor positions.

The Minister of Finance also stated that through the Ordinance, a series of measures have been taken in view of the consideration of the public money. “Compared to the form we had in terms of decision-making transparency, some changes have also appeared“, stated Minister Adrian Câciu.

He presented the main provisions of the Emergency Ordinance adopted by the Executive, showing that it establishes monthly expenditure limits by the Government and the derogation from these limits only through a Memorandum approved by the Government, the 10% reduction of expenditure on goods and services, with the exception of expenses in the field of health and education, the prohibition of the purchase, leasing or rental of cars, office furniture and equipment, by public authorities and institutions.

“Here we have an exception regarding the Rabla Program, for the authorities that purchase non-polluting cars, the suspension of the occupation by competition or examination of vacant or temporarily vacant positions, with the exception of unique positions. Here, through a memorandum, the sectors will come before the Government, if a derogation is necessary for those sectors where it is still necessary to hire staff, including education and health”, said Adrian Câciu.

He also showed that the Ordinance provides for a new instrument for flexibility in the payment of outstanding invoices to electricity suppliers, based on the compensation scheme that operates according to GEO 27, in the sense that until the amounts from the Transition Fund can be balanced, which feeds from the exceptional incomes made by producers in the energy sector, the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Labor can pay the outstanding invoices to suppliers, based on the statements from ANRE, from their own budgets, from other expenditure titles.

The minister explained that, on the part of the purchase of cars and furniture, a provision was introduced that says that on the date of entry into force of the Ordinance, the public procurement procedures for the goods provided for in paragraph 1 cease, if the stage of communication of the the result of the public procurement procedure. Practically, it is not enough to have only an invitation to participate, uploaded in SEAP, those that have passed the stage of communication of the result of the procedure remain in the process and the others cease. “We are not discussing here and there are provisions in the Ordinance about purchases that are related to projects with European funding, projects from PNRR or those that are the subject of loan agreements with the World Bank“, said Adrian Câciu.

Number of minister advisers halved

The Minister of Finance, Adrian Câciu, also announced that the reduction in the number of advisers in the ministries remained in the Ordinance that provides for the reduction of budget expenses, meaning the number of roughly 900 councilors in the entire apparatus will be practically halved to 450 people.

“There are around 900 in the entire apparatus, so practically halving them, we are talking about the central administration, will be 450. Acun, it also depends on the occupied positions, because not all the positions are occupied, we only discussed arithmetically, the current change compared to what the original law provided for.”

The minister stated that he has six advisers. When asked how many will be fired, he replied: “We have a discussion and an analysis, the criteria are also performance-related, I still have seniority in this area of ​​public dignity…but there will be a discussion, after all they are personal advisors and here I don’t think anyone should be upset. It’s a discussion based on elements of performance and loyalty, trust, professionalism”.