Gov’t approves the new vignette rates and bridge tolls

The Government approved in Thursday’s meeting the new tariffs for driving on national roads as well as the tolls for crossing the Danube bridges. Thus, the annual vignette (rovinieta) will almost double, increasing from €28 to €50.

According to the project adopted by the Government, vignette prices will increase as follows:

1 day: from €2.5 to €3.5

10 days: from €3.3 to €6

30 days: from €5.3 to €9.5

60 days: from €8.4 to €15

12 months: from €28 to €50

Higher fines

Fines will also increase for drivers who do not have a valid vignette:

“The fine applied in the case of not having a valid vignette for cars will also increase, from the current 275–550 lei to 500–1,000 lei,” the project states.

- Advertisement -

More expensive crossing of the Fetești bridge

The normative act also introduces higher tolls for using the Danube bridges, as follows:

From 13 lei to 19 lei for a single crossing of the Danube bridges between Fetești and Cernavodă;

From 11 lei to 16 lei for a single crossing of the Danube bridge between Giurgeni and Vadu Oii.

Fines will also be increased in this case, with the value being ten times the toll for the minimum fine, and twenty times the toll for the maximum fine:

“Minimum fines for non-payment of the toll will rise from 130 lei to 190 lei, while maximum fines will increase from 260 lei to 380 lei.”

The changes will take effect within 10 days from the date of their publication in the Official Gazette of Romania, Part I. Usage fees and bridge tolls paid before the new tariffs come into force will remain valid.