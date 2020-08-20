file photo. gov.ro
Gov’t challenges the censure motion to CCR, PM asks Parliament to halt procedure

By Alina Grigoras
PM Ludovic Orban has announced in Parliament today after the censure motion against his Cabinet had been read that the Government would refer a constitutional conflict between the Parliament and the Government on the censure motion to the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR).

“We decided to challenge the motion over a constitutional legal conflict between Parliament and Government. What has PSD turned to, to file a censure motion during the parliamentary recess, it has been unprecedented in the past 30 years. The Constitution leads to a clear conclusion. Motions cannot be tabled during the parliamentary recess,” the PM argued.

Orban added that their appeal will be concluded today and will be tabled to CCR today or tomorrow, while asking the Social Democrats at the same time to halt the procedure and not to vote the motion until the CCR rules on this matter.

“To disregard this legal conflict and move on with this action would be an additional proof of irresponsibility“, PM Orban said.

In retort, PSD said that the Government’s move to refer the constitutional judges is “a new red herring to stay a few more days at the Victoria Palace”.

