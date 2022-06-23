Gov’t compensates the price of diesel and gasoline at the pump for three months

The ruling coalition has set up a three-month mechanism to partially offset the pump price of fuel from July.

A mechanism for compensating the pump price of fuels was announced on Thursday, after the Government meeting.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă announced that the price of fuels will be compensated with 50 bani per liter, for 3 months, starting July this year. Half of this amount will be settled from the budget. The compensation will be applied directly to the pump and will also appear on the tax receipt.

“The measure has been adopted by other countries, it involves both the responsibility of the government and of the companies in the oil industry. Half of this reduction will be reimbursed by the state”, said PM Ciucă.

He mentioned that this decision was taken “so that Romanian citizens and companies pay less for fuel”. “The value of the compensation package will be 2 billion lei, half of the money will be settled by the state budget,” he explained.

At the end of this period, the government will consider whether a new set of measures is needed. “We also have a useful tool at hand, I mean the GEO on combating speculative effects. The measures we are taking and which are part of an effective mechanism for the next 3 months do not affect the investment budget in any way. The government will keep the target of 7% of GDP for investments “, Ciuca added.

On Wednesday, PSD submitted the solutions for reducing fuel prices by capping, respectively introducing a maximum price or limiting the addition on the commercial chain, according to a press release of the party. The Social Democrats said that the Ministry of Finance has provided the Ministry of Energy with all the necessary data for a fair regulation in this field, and the PSD experts are ready to come to the aid of the Ministry of Energy for the elaboration of the normative act.

Instead, the Liberals have argued that there are a number of fiscal measures that can be used to mitigate the rise in fuel prices, and the Ministry of Finance needs to look at the levers it can use to induce a drop in pump prices.