Gov’t discusses EUR 20 M allotment for farmers. A second EC aid is coming

The government in Bucharest has on the agenda of Thursday’s meeting the analysis of the draft decision regarding the granting of an emergency support measure for agricultural producers in the cereal sector. Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă declared before the meeting that the aid provides for the granting of 10 million euros from the European Commission and 10 million euros also from the budget of the Ministry of Agriculture. He also stated that in the response received from the European Commission, a new support package of approximately 100 million euros was confirmed for the states affected by the Ukrainian grain crisis.

“A whole series of steps took place both in terms of our dialogue with the European Commission and with the Ukrainian side, Minister Daea had a permanent dialogue, each of these topics were approached in such a way as to find those solutions through which the Romanian farmers not to be affected and to continue the support for Ukraine, which needs help from its neighbors, the international community. Yesterday I received a reply to the letter sent to the President of the European Commission. These are measures that confirm the concern at the level of the Commission, so that we can have a coordinated, unitary and solidarity mode of action. The letter confirms the allocation of a second support package of approximately 100 million euros for farmers affected by the imports of agricultural products from Ukraine“, said the Prime Minister.

“Based on those discussions yesterday and the response in the letter from the Madam President, there were also a number of measures announced, including safeguard measures on four agricultural products, wheat, corn, sunflower and canola, and there were also announced measures that can be taken at the level of the Commission, following an analysis and investigation, according to the procedure, in the next period”, said the Head of the Executive.

PM Ciucă announced that today the Government will approve a government decision, through which it ensures the allocation mechanisms of the 10 million euros from the European Commission and 10 million euros also from the budget of the Ministry of Agriculture. “Then, 15 days after publication in the Official Gazette, farmers can submit their documents to APIA and benefit from this financial aid. Later, based on this decision and upon the approval of the additional funds from the second tranche from the European Commission, we will also allocate the other funds, maintaining the dialogue in order to have permanent correct and real information about what is happening in the agricultural sector, taking into account that the agricultural campaign is in full swing. It is a continuous fire and we cannot afford not to have solutions for all these problems”, Ciucă also said.

The Prime Minister also announced that starting on May 15, farmers who submitted their documentation until March 23 will be able to receive aid worth 26.1 million euros, and the other package, worth 22 million euros , starting with the second semester of this year.