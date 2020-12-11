Gov’t extends state of alert, maintains all existing restrictions

The Government has approved in its Friday’s sitting to extend the state of alert in Romania by 30 more days starting December 14. All restrictions enforced so far remain in force, including the ban to travel after 23:00hrs.

Interim PM Nicolae Ciuca has also denied “the fake news” on a upcoming lockdown.

“Although we have a constant figure of positive cases, we have an increase of up to 35% of quarantine localities and we also have a situation at issue related to the number of increasing positive Covid cases in Bucharest”, the interim PM said.

Secretary of state on emergency situations Raed Arafat said that there have been 9,070 additional coronavirus cases in Bucharest since December 6 up to Thursday, December 10.

Arafat explained that due to this increase by over 9,000 cases in the Capital in the past week, the medical system in the region will be under a huge pressure, while some patients will have to be transferred from Bucharest to other Covid support units in the country.

“We established with Health minister Tataru to have a meeting with all hospital managers from Bucharest, with all chiefs of the intensive care units and of the emergency rooms to discuss this situation that will produce effects as of next week, considering the growing number of cases”, Arafat said.