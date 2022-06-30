Gov’t in Bucharest OKs 50 bani discount in fuel prices

The Romanian government approved on Thursday the emergency ordinance that provides for the reduction of the fuel price by 50 bani. Following the executive’s decision, Energy Minister Virgil Popescu said the measure would take effect tonight, but it could be a few more days before we see lower prices at the pump.

“We approved the discount. 25 bani will be supported from the state budget, and 25 bani will be a commercial discount that will be applied voluntarily by the gas station chains. The ordinance comes into force tonight, and I expect to see companies enforcing this ordinance in the near future. However, let’s leave them a short term so that the fiscal systems can be updated and these changes can be reflected“, said the Minister of Energy.

Government spokesman Dan Cărbunaru said that if gas stations will artificially increase prices, this increase will be framed in “speculative actions”. “In the event that there will be price increases, they will be included in speculative actions and will be sanctioned,” he said.

According to the Ministry of Finance, companies will be able to settle the 25 baniy through a “simplified mechanism”. “Within 15 days, an order of the president of ANAF will establish the model declaration that they will have to submit. The compensation will be made with their fiscal obligations, VAT, profit tax, etc. We estimate that the extinction will be done on the VAT side“, the Secretary of State from the Ministry of Finance said.

The measure will be enforced from July 1 to September 30.