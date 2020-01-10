Gov’t intends to postpone enforcement of doubled child allowances

After the lower chamber of Parliament had passed a law that doubles the child allowances, from RON 150 to RON 300, PM Ludovic Orban said today that no resources for that are envisaged in the budget framework this year, so the solution of the government is to postpone the enforcement of this law.

“Most probably we’ll opt for the postponement of the law’s enforcement until after we find the necessary resources (…) And this can only be done after the budget rectification”, said the premier after meeting President Iohannis.

A day ago, Iohannis stated that he is not going to deny now the promulgation of the law doubling the child allowances, but the law is still under scrutiny and pending some additional explanations on how the Government will find the resources to enforce the law.

Chamber of Deputies, the Romanian Parliament’s lower chamber, has voted on December 18 the bill that doubles the child allowances, from RON 300 to RON 600, upon a PSD proposal. The bill passed by 179 votes and 29 abstentions despite the Liberals’ opposition. During the vote, PNL MPs withdrew their cards from the voting devices, with Finance minister warning there is no money for this increase.