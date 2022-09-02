Gov’t passes GEO on capping energy prices

The ordinance on the capping and compensation of energy prices was adopted by the Government, the measures being extended until August 31, 2023. According to the final version of the GEO, the ceiling up to which the government grants compensation for electricity decreases from 300 kWh/month to 255 kWh.

“Changes reinforce and expand the measures for the protection of the population and the economy from electricity and gas price rises. We have extended it by one year and it will stay in effect until August 31, 2023. We want to ensure the protection of the population and of the economy. 98 percent of households will benefit from this energy price cap/offsetting measure, and we estimate that they will thus be shielded from the increase in electricity and gas prices. At the same time, we considered it is important to take measures to scale up the resources allocated for this, and we have also taken measures to make sure that the internal market has the full amount of natural gas ensured and, of course, that all the electricity production capacities are functional, so that we can smoothly make it through the winter,” PM Nicolae Ciuca explained.

According to the GEO, electricity price cap for households applies for a consumption of up to 255 kWh per month, effective until August 31, 2023. It says that for the consumption registered between September 1, 2022 and August 31, 2023, the final capped price charged by electricity suppliers on household customers with an average monthly consumption in 2021 between 0 – 100 KWh shall be a maximum of 0.68 RON/kWh, VAT included; in the case of household customers with an average monthly consumption between 100.01 and 300 kWh, the final capped price is 0.80 RON/kWh, VAT included, for a maximum monthly consumption of 255 kWh. For an electricity consumption exceeding 255 KWh/month, the price is set by each individual supplier.

Also, the state will compensate only 85% of the consumption of small and medium-sized companies at a price of 1 leu/kWh, and producers, traders and suppliers will pay a solidarity tax starting on September 1.