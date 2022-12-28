Gov’t passes the special pensions law

​On Wednesday, the government adopted the law on the reform of special pensions, which regulates and stipulates that no service pension will be able to exceed the salary received during the active period.

“The law was adopted by the government taking into account the PNRR, but also the decisions of the CCR. It will be sent to Parliament for adoption after the start of the session, on February 1.

The main lines are: the reduction of expenses for special pensions for the six categories, by adjusting the calculation percentage from 80% to 65%, the exception being the magistrates, but here too there will be an adjustment, all the pensions will be recalculated. No pension will ever exceed income. Salary bonuses will no longer be taken into account. The last month is no longer taken into account, with the last 6 months. The assimilated seniority period will no longer be allowed for magistrates. The minimum length of service equaled the minimum length of service in the public system – 15 years. The project has no problems of unconstitutionality. When drafting the project, European legislation was also taken into account,” said Labour minister Marius Budai.

More precisely, the draft amends the law on the status of judges and prosecutors, the law on the status of auxiliary staff in the courts, the Court of Accounts law, the law on the diplomatic corps, the law on aeronautical personnel, the parliamentary civil servant law.

Thus, magistrates will be able to retire upon request after completing at least 25 years of service. Their pension will be calculated in the amount of 80% of the calculation base represented by the average gross monthly employment allowances and the permanent increases related to any 12 consecutive months of the last 10 years of activity.

It should be mentioned that the retirement age increases to 65 years, given that the law now provides for 60 years for magistrates.At the same time, the magistrates’ pensions in payment will be recalculated so that none of them will exceed the average income of 12 consecutive months of activity, according to the law amending special pensions.

In the case of military and police pensions, the basis of calculation used to determine the state military pension is the average of the gross monthly balances/salaries earned at the basic position in 12 consecutive months, from the last 5 years of activity as a military/policeman/public servant with special status, updated on the date of opening of pension rights.