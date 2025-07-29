Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan said on Tuesday, when asked about the plan to freeze transfers and secondments for a limited period in public institutions, that the government “must control state spending and eliminate waste, including by correctly calculating the personnel requirements in all state institutions.”

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan was asked on Tuesday, during a conference where he announced proposals for legislative amendments to special pensions, about a draft emergency ordinance prepared by the government that would aim to freeze transfers and secondments for a limited period.

The Prime Minister did not deny reports about the preparation of such a draft law.

“In the coming period, we need to control our spending. Please consider that the effects of the ordinance passed at the end of last year—meant to control personnel expenses and stop them from growing uncontrollably—were unfortunately canceled by a package of, I believe, 98 memoranda that created various exceptions. What we must do in all areas is eliminate these exceptions, which generate a lot of problems.

If any government—now or in the years to come—wants to avoid placing additional tax burdens on Romanian citizens and still have money for investments, then, certainly, it must control state spending and eliminate waste. This includes properly calculating staffing needs across all state institutions,” Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan stated.

Government Employees’ Union: “A brutal tool to block administrative mobility”

In response to Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan’s statements, the Union of Employees from the Government’s working apparatus reacted by accusing the plan:

“The suspension, for an arbitrary period of two years, of transfers and secondments between public institutions—which the Government intends to legislate ‘quickly’—is becoming a brutal tool to block mobility in public administration.”

“Civil servants and contractual staff will no longer be able to use transfers or secondments, even in exceptional situations (medical, family-related, or institutional), and vacant positions will no longer be filled by experienced people already in the system. Thus, the Government not only refuses to uphold constitutional provisions (Article 41), but is actively sabotaging an already fragile public administration,” the union claimed.

The union pointed out that this ban violates not only the Constitution but also the very legal framework that governs public service.

Bolojan Accused of Institutional Vendetta After So-Called ‘Purges’ in the Senate

“The Administrative Code already allows targeted blocking of mobility when it would affect an institution’s functioning, but the Government is choosing a general ban—a disproportionate, undemocratic, and deeply harmful decision. This measure is, in fact, about control, about political frustration turned into institutional vendetta. It appears that the Prime Minister, in a long process of symbolically rebuilding his authority, cannot forgive the mobility of officials who, following the so-called ‘purges’ from the Senate, found jobs in other institutions. As a result, the entire administration must be punished,” the union stated.

The union further criticized what it calls the “bitter irony of this showcase reform,” claiming it “starts by destroying exactly what it claims to protect: merit, mobility, and professional integrity.”

“A public system is not modernized by trapping people within administrative walls, and professionalism does not thrive under regimes of fear and prohibition. We call on the Government to understand that state workers are not responsible for political shortcomings, that their mobility is a right, not a privilege, and to acknowledge that in 2025 Europe, reform is not done with an axe—but with a compass,” the Government Employees’ Union concluded.