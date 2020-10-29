Gov’t pledges money for Bucharest’s bypass, heating network

PM Ludovic Orban has announced on Thursday during the ceremony through which Nicusor Dan has taken over his seat as Bucharest mayor that the Cabinet had authorized the start of construction works for all those 18 km of the second section of Bucharest’s bypass.

“We proposed that the works for all three high way sections of Bucharest’s ring road in the southern area should start by the end of the year”, PM Orban stated, underlining that Bucharest is the only capital in the European Union that lacks a ring road.

“My presence here is also a guarantee that, as a PM, I will endorse all projects initiated by the mayor-elect Nicusor Dan. Moreover, we’ll conclude projects related to the governmental area, which generate benefits for Bucharest”, Orban assured.

Therefore, the premier pledged support for “several other projects” in the Capital city, such as the extension of the metro network, conclusion of passageways along the current ring road, of the railway circuit.

Money promised for the heating network

At the same time, the Romanian PM announced that a memorandum had been adopted in the government sitting on Wednesday to rehabilitate 106 km of “primary network” of the heating system in Bucharest.

According to Orban, the Capital City Hall will sign the financing contract enabling the rehabilitation of 106km primary network out of those 946km, a contract mounting to EUR 278 million.

“The rehabilitation is meant to reduce estimate losses by 6%, from 28.6% to 22.7%“, Orban explained.

Bucharest residents from most districts have run out of hot water for several months due to the old heating network in the city.