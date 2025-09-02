Gov’t Public Administration Cuts Plan: Details Explained

Many local councils cannot cover personnel expenses from the revenues they collect, Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan stated on Tuesday. He presented the situation of positions in local administration for each county, explaining that public administration reform would mean a reduction of 13,098 filled positions, which represents 10%.

At a press conference, Bolojan clarified that in this situation, a 25% reduction would have no effect, as it would only cut unfilled positions. Therefore, to achieve a 10% reduction in actually occupied positions, it is necessary to cut approximately 40% of the total positions.

According to the government’s data, the total number of positions in local administration is 189,777. After a 40% reduction of total positions, local administration would have 126,862 positions effectively filled. In total, 13,098 positions would be cut across 1,655 territorial-administrative units (UATs) out of 3,228 total UATs.

“We see that between the maximum number of positions that the government can act upon and the number of actually filled positions, there is a 32% gap—positions that either were never created or are vacant. Therefore, reducing by 25% means you don’t affect any occupied positions because you only reach slightly above them. When the Ministry of Development proposed a 25% reduction, we realized we were essentially doing the same as before—telling people we will make reductions whose effects are almost nil,” the prime minister explained.

Simulations Conducted by the Government

The prime minister said simulations were made to estimate how layoffs would look in local administration.

“For example, if we want an actual 5% reduction in staff in local public administration in Romania, according to the principle I just showed you, we would need to cut at least 30% of the maximum number of positions to have an effect on filled positions. We ran such a simulation and found that out of more than 3,200 administrative units, in under 1,000 the staff would need to be reduced. This means that in these 1,000 localities, representing 30% of administrative units, there is certainly overstaffing,” the prime minister said.

He also explained that “if we calculated roughly a 10% effective reduction of occupied positions, it would mean a cut of approximately 40% from the total number of positions to have an effect on actually filled positions.”

Bolojan presented an example of a simulation with a 15% reduction. “If we want an actual 15% reduction, we would need to apply a 45% cut to the maximum base, which would mean reductions in nearly 2,000 administrative units—about 60%. According to the data I presented, the largest reductions should be made in Prahova County—724 positions across 68 units. Next is Bucharest, with 708 positions. Other counties requiring major reductions include Argeș, with 649 positions across 58 units; Suceava, 627 positions across 48 units; Galați, 522 positions across 61 units; and Mureș, 513 positions across 56 units.”

Reductions in the remaining counties are below 500 positions. “If we don’t control personnel expenses, we risk all additional revenues being absorbed by staff costs, and next year we will face the same situation as today. Personnel expenses reached 7 billion lei in the first six months. Reform is absolutely necessary,” Bolojan emphasized.

He also noted that “in the first six months of this year, even without staff increases, due to various annualizations and administrative effects, personnel expenses grew by 10% compared to the first six months of last year.”

On Monday evening, Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan addressed the joint session of Parliament to assume government responsibility for five of the six projects in Fiscal Package 2, amid coalition tensions after the PSD blocked the package on public administration reform. It was the first time such a procedure was used for so many projects in a single day, requiring successive plenary sessions.

PM’s Advice for Those Facing Job Cuts

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan stated that public employees who might be laid off as part of the fiscal-budget reforms targeting public administration can seek employment in the private sector, where there are “real jobs, where money is earned honestly.”

Bolojan was asked on Tuesday, during a press conference, whether the government had calculated the potential impact of these layoffs on the unemployment rate. He replied:

“At the moment, the private sector in Romania has many places where it cannot find employees, and the faster we implement these reductions, the more money we will save for the Romanian state. This will prevent the need to raise taxes and will allow us to continue investments that will generate jobs. If we do not reduce expenses, we cannot ensure investments at the pace we desire. These are real jobs, where people earn money honestly. Private companies have the capacity to employ a large portion of these people because there is a demand in the private labor market across Romania,” Bolojan said.

The prime minister also pointed out that in Romania there are local councils with similar population sizes and challenges—some operate efficiently with a small number of employees, while others are overstaffed and lack funds for local development or even to pay salaries.

Regarding the Prime Minister’s Office itself, Bolojan stated that personnel reductions will exceed 30% and approach 40%, announcing that a related project will be made public in the near future.