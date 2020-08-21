Gov’t referred the censure motion to CCR. PSD goes ahead

The head of the PM’s Chancellery Ionel Danca has filed a referral to the Constitutional Court regarding a legal constitutional conflict between Government and Parliament on tabling a censure motion during the parliamentary extraordinary session.

The Government is challenging the procedure, arguing that a motion can be tabled only during the ordinary session of the Parliament, which starts on September 1. At the same time, the Cabinet considers that it’s also unconstitutional for a motion to be tabled in extraordinary session and to be voted in an ordinary one.

“We ask PSD to delay the vote after the CCR is ruling on this matter”, Ionel Danca said, while accusing the Social Democrats of wanting to leave the country without a government in a moment when Romania is facing the coronavirus pandemic and the economic crisis.

“PSD is a party of pyromaniacs. They are setting the country on fire while watching the government, as firefighter, has to extinguish the fire. What good would come of that, that a country won’t have a fully functioning government considering that the pandemic is not over”, the Gov’t official argued.

The constitutional judges are also in recess over the summer.

On the other side, the Social Democrat Party has delayed any decision on the day the censure motion is to be debated and votes until next week. PSD spokesperson said though that the party will not wait for the CCR’s ruling on the motion’s constitutionality, as the CCR decisions are generally valid for the future. “The procedure in Parliament is going ahead regardless of this situation”, Lucian Romascanu stated.

A decision on the day of the no confidence vote will be taken next week by the new PSD leadership, which is to be elected at the Congress this Saturday.