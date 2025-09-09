Gov’t Rules Out Raising Standard Retirement Age in Romania

The Government is not considering and is not discussing at this time the possibility of increasing the standard retirement age, the spokesperson of the Executive, Ioana Dogioiu, reports, after Prime Minister Bolojan stated on TVR that the retirement age should be increased.

“The government is not considering or discussing at this time the possibility of increasing the standard retirement age. In the interview on TVR, Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan referred exclusively to the retirement age of categories with special status in this regard, therefore to the elimination of exceptions to the standard age,” Dogioiu specified.

In the mentioned interview, Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan stated that the retirement age needs to be increased for all categories so that the population aged 50 to 65 participating in the real economy represents a larger share than at present. “From my point of view, we are in a situation where we need more people in the labor market, in the real labor market. And for this, whether we like it or not, we have to raise the retirement age so that, in the 50–65 age range, the population engaged in the real economy is a larger share than it is today, because there is no one to replace them,” Bolojan said on TVR Info, when asked if the third reform package will include measures regarding other categories with special pensions, in addition to magistrates.

He explained that if the retirement age is not raised across all categories, including special pensions, the pension system will become unsustainable in five to ten years. “Consider that our generations, numbering 400,000–500,000 people per year, will retire in ten years, while behind them come generations of 200,000. Practically, if we do not raise the retirement age for all categories, including special pensions, we will face an unsustainable pension system in five or ten years. We must say this; we cannot mortgage the future of coming generations by pushing loans into the future or failing to take measures that restore a normal structure,” Ilie Bolojan added.

Asked whether the third reform package will also include the economic recovery measures announced by the PSD, Bolojan stated: ‘Any proposal that a party in the coalition, people in the coalition, people outside the coalition who can give you some good proposals, that come with the idea of ​​reducing expenses, of being more efficient, of supporting investments, of doing economic recovery, of thinking up development formulas, is welcome, and paternity is not the problem for us.’



‘The problem we have had all these years has been to be responsible for the positions we hold and to be serious in implementation. And seriousness in implementation and responsibility means that, if you announce that there will be a reduction in personnel, for example, not to abolish vacant positions, because it means that we are making fun of you and those who look up to us. If you announce this, it means that you have to make actual reductions. If you don’t tell people, we can only make reductions in vacant positions, they will have some completely secondary effects, because it is possible to abolish two, three management positions that are based on these vacant positions, but there will be no real effects,’ the prime minister explained.

According to the prime minister, this type of recovery measures must also be prepared. ‘In these two months that this Government has served Romania, we have had such big fires that we had to work on extinguishing the financial fires, on restoring the markets’ confidence in what we are doing in Romania, on correcting this trajectory in which we were heading into a fiscal dead end, this is the truth, and in the next step, indeed, we must think and have this type of recovery measures ready,‘ he added.