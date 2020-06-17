Gov’t rules that Parliament cannot decide on extending the state of alert

The Parliament cannot amend the extension of the state of alert, as the Government has not sent the draft to the two chambers for adoption anymore, but only informed the MPs on the extension of the state of alert.

The Executive argued that the law doesn’t say that the Parliament must approve the extension of the state of alert.

In retort, the leadership of the Parliament sent PM Ludovic Orban a letter drawing attention that this resolution on extending the state of alert must be though voted by the lawmakers and not just sent for information.

Liberals have claimed that the Government had sent Parliament a note informing it about the extension of the state of alert that requires no vote in Parliament. The Executive argues that the law 55/2020 stipulates that the Parliament’s vote is mandatory only for enforcing the state of alert, and not also for extending it.

On the other hand, Social Democrats announced they do not agree with the Government’s version and that they plan to amend the extension of the state of alert in Parliament. PSD do not want a 30-day state of alert anymore, but only a 15-day one.