Gov’t set to adopt measures cutting off expenses: special pensions delayed, state employees’ wages frozen

The Government is expected in today’s sitting to adopt some measures meant to cut off budget expenses, paving the way for the 2021 state budget draft.

In order to fit in the aimed deficit of 7 percent, the Executive intends to cap the state employees’ wages, and special pensions for mayors and other officials are delayed for one more year, likewise the salaries of teachers.

All these measures will be encompassed in an emergency ordinance that is to be adopted in the government sitting today.

As for the state employees’ frozen incomes to the level of the ones in 2020, they refer to salaries, pay rises, bonuses. The measure refers to the wages of dignitaries, MPs pensions, pensions of magistrates, military staff, members of the Court of Accounts.

Granting the minimum inclusion income (granted to mono parental families or single persons who have a precarious financial situation) will also be postponed for April 2022. It is an income that has never been enforced.

However, there are also measures to come to the aid of people who have been financially affected by the pandemic, such as the one extending the installment of the bank loans by March 31, 2021.

Child allowances are to rise by 20pc next year, most probably by 10pc as of January, 2021 and by another 10pc as of August. The pension point is also to increase by 8pc, but only as of September.

The holiday vouchers will be still granted, worth RON 1,450, but they will be issues only in digital format.

And the minimum gross wage is to rise by RON 70, but the quantum has been slammed by the trade unions.