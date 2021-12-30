Gov’t supplements the budget for Local Development Program by more RON 100 M

The Government on Wednesday supplemented the budget of the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration with another RON 100 million to proceed with the projects financed by the National Local Development Program (PNDL), phases 2 and 3.

The money will be allotted from the Budget Reserve Fund at the disposal of the Government for 2021.

“The decision is necessary to ensure the continuity of the program in the upcoming period, to meet the requests registered by the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration until November 26, 2021,” according to a Government press release.

The funds will be sent to the local communities for the payment of invoices issued for the works carried out in projects financed by PNDL.

Within the PNDL phase I, for the period 2015 – 2023, 4,509 investment objectives are included in the financing, with a value of approximately 15.4 billion lei, and 3,311 are completed.

Within the PNDL, the second phase, for the period 2017 – 2022, 7,231 investment objectives are included in the financing, with a value of approximately 30.97 billion lei, of which 2,941 are completed.

To date, the implementation of the 2021 program budget is as follows:

– PNDL I – the allocated amount is 519,950,000 lei, of which 519,931,000 lei was transferred to the beneficiaries;

– PNDL II – the allocated amount is 5,637,138,000 lei, and 5,636,795,000 lei was transferred to the beneficiaries.

“We are responding to the requests received from the local auhtorities by the Ministry of Development until November 26. This year it is important to ensure the continuity of this program, successfully accessed by local communities, given that in both stages of the program, from start to present, more than 11,700 projects are being funded,” PM Nicolae Ciuca said at the beginning of the Gov’t sitting.