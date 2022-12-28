Gov’t suspends the 50 bani compensation in the price of fuel as of January 1

Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă declared on Wednesday, at the beginning of the government meeting, that the fuel price compensation measure of 50 bani will not be extended from January 1. Ciucă said that the measure was a good one, and the Executive is prepared to reintroduce it if prices rise.

“As of January 1 it will no longer work, instead it is only a suspension decision, the Government being prepared to apply it from new”, the PM stated.

He says the move was a good one, leading to lower pump prices. “If initially the measure did not seem like one that would produce effects, we can see that it was a good measure. The price of fuel reaching the one before the application of the measure”, PM Ciucă added.

The compensation measure was introduced in the summer. According to an emergency ordinance, gas station operators who grant from July 1 a discount of 0.5 lei/liter of fuel benefit from a compensation of 0.25 lei/liter from the state budget. The measure, originally taken for three months, was extended in September until December 31.

In recent weeks, the price of a liter of standard gasoline has dropped below 6 lei. The implementation of the 50-penny compensation since early July started the price decline, Peco Online data shows.

Gasoline temporarily became more expensive in November, but then it went back down to today’s value, November 20, when the uncompensated price is 6.5 lei per liter at the pump, which means it is 6 lei per liter at the gas station. marked.