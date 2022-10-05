Gov’t to cap the price of firewood at 400 lei per cubic meter

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă announced, on Wednesday, at the beginning of the Government meeting, that the Executive will cap the price of a cubic meter of firewood at 400 lei, at 1,500 lei per ton for wood briquettes and at 2,000 lei for pellets.

“Today, the Government will adopt the decision to cap firewood prices. It is a decision expected by more than 3 million households that use firewood. In this regard, we will decide that the price of firewood will be capped at 400 lei per cubic meter, at 1,500 lei per ton for wood briquettes and at 2,000 lei for pellets. The prices include VAT”, said PM Ciucă.

The change in the capped price for wood compared to the initially announced price of 500 lei in the draft law comes as a result of the Prime Minister’s request, according to the press office of the Executive.

At the same time, the Cabinet in Bucharest will approve firewood aid in the amount of 130,000 cubic meters for the Republic of Moldova.

“On the firewood market, following developments on the international market, the effects of the price increase are felt, which is why, just like with electricity and just like with natural gas, a measure of protection for citizens is needed”, Environment minister Tanczos Barna argued.