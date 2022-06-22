Gov’t to compensate the price of diesel and gasoline at the pump for three months

The ruling coalition has set up a three-month mechanism to partially offset the pump price of fuel from July.

A mechanism for compensating the pump price of fuels is to be announced on Thursday, after the Government meeting, said Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, in an informal meeting with the press.

Subsequently, the compensation mechanism will be included in a normative act and approved in a future Government meeting, the two leaders of the governing coalition specified. The measure would be implemented for a minimum period of three months, starting in July this year.

The compensation is to be withstood by the budget and the Government is considering that part of it should be covered by companies in the field.

On Wednesday, PSD submitted the solutions for reducing fuel prices by capping, respectively introducing a maximum price or limiting the addition on the commercial chain, according to a press release of the party. The Social Democrats said that the Ministry of Finance has provided the Ministry of Energy with all the necessary data for a fair regulation in this field, and the PSD experts are ready to come to the aid of the Ministry of Energy for the elaboration of the normative act.

Instead, the Liberals have argued that there are a number of fiscal measures that can be used to mitigate the rise in fuel prices, and the Ministry of Finance needs to look at the levers it can use to induce a drop in pump prices.