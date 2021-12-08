Gov’t to lift some restrictions, but says preparations are needed for the pandemic’s 5th wave

The government Okayed the lifting of some restrictions before the winter holidays, while announcing preparations for the 5th wave of the pandemic.

“Let’s identify from now on what we need for wave 5,” Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said at the beginning of Wednesday’s government meeting.

“I would ask you to start all the elements of the contract, to insure the medicines, to provide the medical services in the intensive care units and if there is the possibility, there must be the possibility, to improve everything that represents the set of activities based on the experience of the fourth wave”, said the prime minister.

In his turn, the Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, stated that “the response capacity at the level of hospitals” is being evaluated.

He added that he is working on a project that will allow extended testing, at the level of family doctors, for people with symptoms or who have come into contact with people infected with SARS-CoV-2. Procedures related to the outpatient treatment of COVID-19 are being developed so that the pressure on hospitals is reduced, the Minister of Health also said.

Alexandru Rafila also pointed out that the introduction of relaxation measures for the holidays must also come with a clear observance of the legislation.

After the Government sitting that approved the relaxations of some restrictions, Health minister Rafila explained that the relaxation measures depend on the conduct of each of us, warning that if the number of COVID infections is rising, the restrictions will be again imposed.

“We have to give people a hope that life can be normal in this country,” Rafila argued. “These measures are a first step. The consequences of the pandemic cannot be controlled better unless we have a partnership between authorities and the population. It’s better to have a relaxation, than having tough rules that are not observed”, he said.