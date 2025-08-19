Govt to prioritize PNRR projects with real chances by 2026

Projects funded through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) will be prioritized after the Government adopted, in its Tuesday meeting of August 19, an Emergency Ordinance to this effect. Each ministry will have to prepare a list of projects that can be completed in 2026, so that those “with real chances of completion” can be selected.

The Government adopted, in its Tuesday meeting of August 19, the Emergency Ordinance “on establishing measures for prioritizing and monitoring investments financed through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and national investment programs.” According to the Government, the purpose of this Ordinance is to “avoid fiscal risks and to ensure that available resources are focused on projects with real chances of completion.”

In this regard, Minister of European Funds Dragoș Pâslaru explained that he will request each ministry to submit a list of projects that have registered less than 30% progress but can still be completed by 2026.

The list will include details such as: total cost, non-reimbursable value, VAT, work schedule until August 31, 2026, risk of non-implementation, and how the projects meet the milestones and targets assumed by Romania under the PNRR.

“This is the last chance for ministries to state which projects they want to keep in the PNRR, so that we can concentrate on them. For the first time, we will have, for each ministry, the complete list of projects included in the financial envelopes and, ultimately, a public dashboard in September so that everyone can see which projects will continue,” said Minister Dragoș Pâslaru.

According to the minister, Romanian officials and the European Commission must determine the remaining available amount from the €28.5 billion allocated to Romania under the PNRR, and based on that available sum, “viable projects” will be selected.

“In parallel, MIPE will identify alternative sources of financing for projects that cannot be completed by August 31, 2026, or that no longer fit within the budget ceiling, so that useful investments are not lost. It is important to clarify that we are not terminating construction contracts and not shutting down worksites – what we are doing is determining the correct source of financing for each project,” added the Minister of European Funds.

Pâslaru also promised a new Emergency Ordinance that will clarify “financial flows for local authority projects” and provide for “creating a reserve of projects for the PNRR.” Projects for which procurement procedures have not been launched will be “terminated,” while those still in the stage of studies, permits, or authorizations will be suspended until December 31, 2026, if construction works do not actually begin.

Investments with progress under 30% will continue only with Government approval, based on clearance from the Ministries of Finance and European Funds, while projects with progress above 30% will be maintained only if they can be completed by August 31, 2026, with the approval of the Ministry of European Funds.

“At the same time, this Ordinance establishes an exceptional mechanism for projects that need to be accelerated so that Romania can meet the milestones agreed with the European Commission, and it prohibits the use of PNRR funds for investments flagged as non-compliant with European public procurement legislation,” the Ministry of European Funds also stated.