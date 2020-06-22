Gov’t to refer doubling child allowances to CCR

PM Ludovic Orban has announced today that the Government would refer the law on doubling child allowances to the Constitutional Court. The PM said he would like the child allowances to increase, but mentioned the rise can be done gradually.

The law on doubling child allowances from RON 150 to RON 300 have been adopted by the Parliament (controlled by the Social Democrats) in December last year.

“Of course, we want the child allowances to increase, but doubling them is hardly supported financially. We’ll settle a progressive increase chart in order to increase the allowances, but not all at once, but in time”, PM Orban said.

Meanwhile, the law that compels the government to double the child allowances by August 1 will be referred to the Constitutional Court.

“We are challenging the law to CCR as it does not mention the financing resources. The initiators have practically not mentioned how this law will be enforced”, the PM added.