Gov’t won’t give up flat tax, considers rationalizing gas for companies in the winter

Government sources told Digi24 on Monday that Romania will not give up the flat tax, as it is “compelled to have it by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.”

At the same time, through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, our country has undertaken to gradually abandon the exceptions in the Fiscal Code.

“We are compelled through PNRR to reach that single quota. That is, to eliminate the exceptions. We eliminated as much as we could from the exceptions”, say the quoted sources.

Inside the ruling coalition, the PSD proposal for the transition to a progressive tax was also discussed, but after discussions with the business environment and with the investors, it was concluded that predictability is needed. “In the next two to five years, the tax system will certainly not go through any change,” say the quoted sources.

The amendments to the Fiscal Code will be put in decision-making transparency on Monday, and the ordinance will be adopted next week.

Another topic discussed in the governing coalition was that of special pensions. PSD demanded their over-taxation, but Prime Minister Nicolae Ciucă demanded an “applicable and legal” formula, taking into account the previous decisions of the Constitutional Court.

Liberal sources claim that the prime minister did not oppose the over-taxation of special pensions: “It is a false theme, the PNL has never opposed in the coalition the over-taxation of special pensions. The Prime Minister asked the Ministry of Finance to come up with a clear and legal version “.

The same sources claim that the elimination of special pensions is an objective in the PNRR that must be met. However, a possible overtaxation of special pensions will not include military pensions, the quoted sources also say.

Gas rationalizing for companies in the winter considered

The government is also currently discussing several scenarios for gas supply next winter.

According to government sources, one of the options is for the supply of gas to the population to be the same as before, but in the case of large economic operators the amount is limited.

The rationalization for companies, in winter, would occur only in the conditions in which Romania will not have the necessary amount of gas, the quoted sources specified.

At this moment, Romania ensures its gas needs in a percentage of almost 90%. On Friday, PM Nicolae Ciuca said it was essential to ensure the supply of natural gas to supply citizens and carry out industrial activities in good conditions, noting that after the start of exploitation in the Black Sea, which supplemented by 10% domestic production, efforts of institutions and companies need to focus on increasing production, storage and extraction capacity from warehouses.