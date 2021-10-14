Green certificate might be mandatory for all business activities, including for shopping centers

The dismissed Prime Minister Florin Cîțu declared, on Thursday, after the Government meeting, that he is considering the introduction of the green vaccination or immunization certificate for SARS-CoV-2 in all economic activities, in order to keep the economy open. Cîțu also says that this certificate may be needed in stores, shopping centers and supermarkets.

Asked if the government considers quarantining Bucharest and Ilfov County for two weeks, the ousted prime minister Florin Cîțu replied: “Not at this moment. Last year we had a similar discussion and it didn’t work.”

“But we are looking at other measures to prevent the spread of the virus. One thing I discussed with the Minister of Health is to ask for the green certificate for all economic activities in which we come into contact with people. If we want to have an open economy, it would help a lot. We did not discuss reducing the number of operating hours on weekends for economic activities. Having a green certificate for any economic activity is an important step, we are thinking about this “.

Also questioned if the introduction of the green certificate would restrict access to shops, the interim prime minister said: “It is just a sorting. If you get vaccinated, tested or have gone through the infection (…) I would also go for the idea of ​​introducing the green certificate in stores ”.

Florin Cîțu also said that these changes can only be operated in the Parliament, as the government is dismissed and it no longer has full powers.