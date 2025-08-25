Interim PSD president Sorin Grindeanu said on Monday that the option of a joint PNL–USR candidate for Bucharest City Hall would isolate PSD within the coalition. He warned that, in such a scenario, there are “very high chances” the alliance could break up, stressing that discussions about Bucharest carry “a very high potential to blow up the political scene.”

The interim PSD president stated that he had discussed the Capital’s elections during the party’s leadership meeting: “I congratulated Daniel Băluță for being first in the polls,” he said. Asked whether PSD agreed with elections being held in November, Grindeanu replied: “Let’s see if there will be elections in November.”

“I want this coalition to continue, and I want it to continue because it is the only option, at this moment, to carry out reforms and move Romania forward. I believe that if we don’t have at least some agreed-upon coordinates, including for local elections—not only in Bucharest but also for other local authorities where elections might take place—if we don’t reach a constructive approach, tensions could rise significantly. That is why we must look at this wisely,” Sorin Grindeanu said.

Asked about the scenario of a PNL–USR agreement in Bucharest, the interim PSD president said that such a situation “would mean that PSD is, in a way, isolated in this coalition, which at least would show us where we stand.” When asked if the coalition would break in this case, Grindeanu said: “There are very high chances.”

“I don’t want to talk now about Bucharest elections, given that, at this moment, they carry a very high potential to blow up the political scene. It’s not that we want to avoid these elections—the fact that we currently have the best candidate proves it. When we discuss the framework in which these elections are to take place, yes, we move forward. But to hold them just because USR wants them, excuse me…” he said.

On the issue of PSD not agreeing to respect the law that stipulates elections must be held within 90 days of a vacancy, Grindeanu said that “this is not the way the issue should be framed.” “I don’t think that is the order of priorities we have right now. Every time elections were organized for vacant county council president or mayor positions, in some localities this 90-day deadline was clearly exceeded. These are matters that the government—not PSD, not PNL—decides. We’ll see this afternoon. (…) The government is not above the law, but the government has the responsibility to decide whether or not elections are held,” he explained.

Grindeanu also noted that “about a year ago there was a joint candidate who, despite having a PSD–PNL coalition behind him, failed—beyond the agreements within the coalition at that time—to win the trust of Bucharest residents.”

“We can make all kinds of agreements behind closed doors, but transferring votes is not that simple. It doesn’t mean that if Cătălin Drulă and Ciprian Ciucu withdraw in favor of Daniel Băluță, who is currently ahead, votes will automatically go to him. Nor does it mean that if Daniel Băluță withdraws and supports Ciprian Ciucu, PSD members or those voting for Daniel will automatically line up behind Ciucu. (…) I want to finalize PSD’s poll, and then we’ll see,” Grindeanu added.

Cătălin Drulă: “If PSD doesn’t respect Bucharest residents, it can choose not to put forward a candidate”

Deputy Cătălin Drulă, who wants to run for the USR and is also expecting the support of the PNL for the Capital City Hall, says that the elections must take place in November, because that is what the law requires, and attacks the PSD president, Sorin Grindeanu.

In response, PSD senator Daniel Zamfir argues that the USR should not forget that “the country can be governed without them”: “And maybe that would be better.”

The law stipulates that elections must be organized 90 days after the position becomes vacant. The position of general mayor was vacant on May 26, when Nicușor Dan was sworn in as president. The 90-day term provided for by the law therefore expires on August 24, 2025. The date of the elections must be set by the Government – ​​of which the PSD is also a part – after a political decision that must be made in a coalition meeting. So far, the option put forward – by USR and Ilie Bolojan – in these meetings for organizing the elections for the Capital City Hall was November 2025, but PSD wants them to take place in the spring of next year.

Cătălin Drulă says that “it is not PSD that decides whether we have elections in Bucharest”.

“We have a law for this. And it is a democratic right of the people to choose their mayor. Sorin Grindeanu said today that the Government does not necessarily have to respect the law and that the PSD is not really in the mood for elections. If the PSD does not respect the people of Bucharest and does not want to hold elections, they may not propose a candidate”, Drulă wrote on Facebook.

He says that, as Nicușor Dan and Ilie Bolojan also conveyed, the elections for the Capital City Hall must take place in November, because “that is legal and that is moral and democratic”:

“Last year, it showed us exactly why playing with the election date leads to a disaster of trust. Everyone should have learned their lessons from this”.

Cătălin Drulă is currently a deputy for Timiș, serving his third term. In a CURS poll on the Bucharest elections, Drulă ranks 2nd, with 20%, after Daniel Băluță, with 24%. In another poll, conducted by Inscop at the behest of the PNL, Drulă ranks 4th, with 18.4%, after Daniel Băluță (26.2%), Ciprian Ciucu (23.8%) and Anca Alexandrescu (21.2%).

In a reaction on his Facebook account, PSD Senator Daniel Zamfir said that “Drulau’s bran has swelled up.” “He wants, dead, ripe, to hold elections in Bucharest now, because he didn’t just pose with Nicușor for nothing! What these guys forget is that they are a small party with 10% and they don’t decide what happens and when,” Zamfir wrote.