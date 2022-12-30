Half of the Romanians believe that 2023 will be a worse year

According to a IRES recent survey, 51% of Romanians do not think that 2023 will be a good year. They think 2023 will be an even worse than the one ending. However, 24% are optimistic and say that the year that will start in less than 48 hours will be a good one. According to sociological research, the most optimistic are the respondents with a low level of education.

Half of Romanians (51%) believe that 2023 will be worse than this year and only a quarter (24%) believe it will be better, while the same percentage (24%) say it will be the same, Sociological Research shows that the respondents with a low level of education are more optimistic, as well as the participants in the study who claim that they would vote with PSD or PNL if parliamentary elections were held next Sunday. The most pessimistic, on the other hand, are found among active people, aged between 36 and 65, and those who are undecided about voting in the parliamentary elections.

Almost half (48%) of the respondents expect the coming year to be worse than 2022 in terms of living standards, 26% think it will be the same and 24% think it will be better, and 2% did not know or they didn’t answer. Young people and PNL voters are more optimistic about their financial status in 2023, and more pessimistic are those with low incomes, under 2,000 lei, aged between 51 and 65, but also those who would vote with AUR or are undecided.

The national opinion survey was conducted by IRES, between December 7 and 12, using the CATI method, on a sample of 1,615 respondents, over 18 years old, with a margin of error of 2.5%.