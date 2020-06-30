Heavier sentences for child molesters and for sexual assaults against minors

The Chamber of Deputies has passed the draft law initiated by independent MP Oana Bîzgan that increases the minimum penalty thresholds for sex crimes. Therefore, there will be heavier sentences for child molesters and those suspected of sexual intercourse with a minor will be able to be arrested. Until now, the suspects would only get suspended sentences.

The Parliament’s lower chamber has passed by majority of votes a bill that introduces in the Criminal Procedure Code the specific provision that enables the preventive arrest against a defendant suspect of having sexual intercourse with a minor, of solicitation charges for sexual purposes or assault against good morals.

The law is increasing the prison time for such crimes as rape, sexual intercourse with a minor, human trafficking, pimping, kiddie porn.

More precisely, for instance in case of a rape, the convicted persons can get sentences of 5 to 10 years in prison (as against 3-10 years as it is now). Rapers can stay from 7 to 12 years behind bars if the victim is a minor (7-12 years in prison at present), from 7 to 15 years in prison if there are aggravating circumstances, and from 9 to 18 years in prison if the crime led to the death of the victim.

The sexual intercourse with a minor aged up to 14 years old is punished by prison from 2 to 9 years and from 1 to 5 years if the minor is aged from 14 to 18.

If the victim is a family member of the defendant or if the kid is used for pornography, the crime is punished by prison from 3 to 10 years if the victim is aged from 14 to 16yo and from 5 to 12 years if the victims are younger than 14yo.

Proposing a minor to meet for rape or pornography, including in online encounters, is punished by prison from 6 months to 3 years. The maximum threshold at present was one year in prison.