Historic moment. Sweden and Finland have applied to NATO

Finland and Sweden have jointly applied today for NATO membership. The two Nordic countries are thus abandoning their policy of non-alignment following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Finland and Sweden on Wednesday morning (18 May 2022) simultaneously handed in their official letters of application to join NATO”, NATO announced.

The letters were conveyed by the Finnish Ambassador to NATO Klaus Korhonen and respectively, the Swedish Ambassador to NATO Axel Wernhoff, to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the Alliance’s Brussels headquarters.

Jens Stoltenberg warmly welcomed the requests, saying ”this is a good day, at a critical moment for our security.” “Honoured to receive the applications for #Finland‘s & #Sweden‘s membership in #NATO. This is a good day at a critical time for our security. Your applications are an historic step,” Stoltenberg tweeted.



“We hope to complete the accession process quickly,” Stoltenberg added.

With Russian President Vladimir Putin appearing to be slowing down the threats of retaliatory threats in the event of the two countries joining NATO, the main obstacle now seems to come from within the Alliance. Turkey, whose ratification is imperative as in the case of the other 30 NATO member states, on Monday reaffirmed its hostility to the accession of Sweden and Finland, despite diplomatic talks this weekend.

Ankara “will not give up,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, accusing Sweden of being a “terrorist nursery” and blaming it for sanctions against his country. Analysts believe that Turkey is certainly trying to get something in return for approving accession, such as lifting the US refusal to sell F-35 fighter jets to Ankara.

Turkey blames Sweden and Finland in particular for not approving extradition requests for people they accuse of being members of “terrorist organizations” such as the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, and for freezing arms exports to Turkey.

Despite these disputes, the Finnish president said he was “optimistic” that he would gain Turkey’s support, “through constructive talks.” “Sweden is happy to work with Turkey in NATO, and this cooperation can be an element of our bilateral relationship,” also said Magdalena Andersson, adding that Stockholm “is committed to fighting all forms of terrorism.”