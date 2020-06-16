Hotels, restaurants and gambling operators might be tax exempt

The Finance Ministry has initiated an emergency ordinance draft saying that companies in the hospitality industry (HoReCa) to be tax exempt for 90 days. At the same time, the proposal says that gambling operators will be also tax free during the state of alert for the period when their activity was suspended.

At the same time, the Government intends to exempt from the VAT the deliveries, imports and acquisitions of individual face masks and mechanical ventilators inside the EU, which were needed for the EU’s strategic reserve of supplies for the COVID-19.

Also the GEO extends the delay of paying interest rates and penalties for postponed fiscal duties until October 25.