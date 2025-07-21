How Many Romanians Joined Online Political Actions Recently

13.2% of Romanians Say They Recently Participated in Online Political Activities.

According to a public opinion poll conducted by INSCOP Research between June 20–26, 2025, 13.2% of Romanians say they recently took part in political actions on the internet, while 86.3% say they did not, and 0.4% either did not know or refused to answer.

The survey, conducted in partnership with Babeș-Bolyai University through the Center for Research in Communication and Social Innovation, shows that AUR voters, men, and young people under 30 are more likely than the rest of the population to report recent participation in online political activities.

When asked whether they had shared political campaign messages via email or social media, 8.9% said yes, while 90.7% said no. Non-responses accounted for 0.3%. Again, USR and AUR voters, men, young people under 30, and those with higher education were more likely to say they had shared campaign messages online.

“Studying political participation in the digital space helps us better understand how digital technologies contribute to the functioning of participatory democratic systems. While there are significant challenges for digital democracy—such as low levels of active participation—we can also observe positive aspects that could encourage greater civic involvement and help strengthen democratic processes,” said Professor Ioan Hosu, from the Center for Research and Social Innovation at Babeș-Bolyai University.

The data was collected using the CATI method (Computer-Assisted Telephone Interviewing). The survey sample consisted of 1,150 respondents, selected through stratified random sampling, and is representative of Romania’s non-institutionalized population aged 18 and over, across key socio-demographic categories (gender, age, occupation).