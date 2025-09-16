One in two Romanians appreciates the activity of President Nicușor Dan in the first months of his term regarding foreign policy, and more than a third (38%) agree that Romania should allocate 5% of GDP for defense or armament, according to an Avangarde poll released on Tuesday.

The Avangarde survey was conducted between September 8–14, 2025, on a sample of 1,000 people, using the CATI method (telephone interviews), with a maximum admitted margin of error of ±3.4%, at a confidence level of 95%.

51% of respondents said they are satisfied with President Nicușor Dan’s activity in the first months of his mandate regarding foreign policy, 6% are dissatisfied, and 43% don’t know or did not answer. Respondents are equally satisfied with the activity of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led by Oana Țoiu, while 11% do not approve, and 38% could not or did not want to answer. Romanians tend to trust Western leaders such as Donald Trump (44%), Emmanuel Macron (40%), and Ursula von der Leyen (39%), who enjoy higher levels of appreciation. Moldova’s President Maia Sandu is also viewed favorably (44%), while Vladimir Putin (18%) has a much lower trust rating compared to Volodymyr Zelenskyy (37%).

Romanians express strong confidence in international organizations: NATO leads the ranking (74%), followed by the UN (61%). The two European institutions, the European Commission and the European Parliament, are tied at 57%. At the bottom of the ranking is BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) with 27%.

46% of respondents believe that at some point in the future, the Republic of Moldova should unite with Romania, 5% disagree, while 47% did not answer.

- Advertisement -

Regarding Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, 37% believe Romania should not get involved at all, except perhaps on a humanitarian level, 33% think Romania should get more involved, while 26% say the country is already doing enough.

38% of respondents agree that Romania should allocate 5% of GDP for defense or armament, as requested by NATO leaders, 5% disagree, while a large majority (57%) could not assess or did not answer.

Given the geopolitical context and the war at the border, 43% believe it is possible that Russia could attack Romania, while only 10% disagree with this hypothesis. 47% did not provide an assessment or did not answer.

When asked about the war in Gaza, 38% of respondents said Israel is right, only 11% said Palestine, while 41% responded that neither side is right.

Asked which country they consider Romania’s best friend, 13% spontaneously answered the Republic of Moldova, followed by France (11%), the USA and Germany (5%), Italy (4%), Bulgaria and Serbia (3%), Spain and China (2%), and Russia (1%).