How Much Will Property Taxes Increase in Romania?

“Currently, we are talking about a 60-70% increase. This is a discussion Romania is having with the European Commission. Analyses by the European Commission, as well as the Ministry of Finance, show that many communes do not periodically raise taxes as they should. In many cases, the local administrative unit (UAT), the town hall, relies heavily on funds from the central government and very little on its own revenues,” said Deputy Prime Minister Tanczos Barna on Digi24. He added that this increase “is necessary” to strengthen local budgets, “so that town halls become financially independent and can provide resources for development projects.”

The Deputy Prime Minister also explained that “there are many projects funded by the central government” for rural development, but “very often, the UAT’s own contribution is negligible or insufficient.”

Government to assume responsibility for the second package, likely next week

The government will likely assume responsibility for the second package of measures next week, described as a “package highly anticipated by Romanians,” said Senate President Mircea Abrudean on Wednesday.

“I am also waiting for the calendar set by the coalition – I understand it could happen next week. This is a package highly expected by Romanians, largely concerning the elimination of privileges and interventions on state spending, the state spending reform that Prime Minister Bolojan mentioned since taking office,” said Abrudean.

He also referred to the “rather old property taxation system”: “We are talking about interventions on local administration spending, a 20% reduction in payroll expenses, and nearly 5,000 staff positions, including adjustments to the property taxation system, which is quite outdated in Romania. I am convinced we will have the full support of the coalition for parliamentary approval.”

Ilie Bolojan: Taxes do not reflect property value

These new details come after Ilie Bolojan said on Sunday, when asked if the next package of measures would include local taxes: “In the fiscal component, these things should also be included.” He added: “They will apply starting January 1 next year, and here property taxes are very likely to increase for individuals, not for legal entities, because based on all the data we have, they are at a level that does not reflect the property’s value – so one of the things included in this second package will be adjusting these taxes to values closer to the market.”

He explained that the second package “has been discussed in recent days and will ensure that public administrations in Romania change their approach, giving us over 3,000 development drivers.”

“Because Romania doesn’t change only from Bucharest; it changes from every locality in the country,” the Prime Minister emphasized.