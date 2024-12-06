The Constitutional Court published, on Friday evening, the reasoning behind the decision to annul the presidential elections and resume the electoral process.

In the document, the judges of the Court say that, after declassifying the documents presented at the CSAT meeting, they found that the electoral process “was flawed throughout its duration”.

In the ten-page document, the judges of the Constitutional Court explain why they decided to resume the presidential elections from scratch. The judges state that “the electoral process regarding the election of the President of Romania was flawed throughout its duration and at all stages by multiple irregularities and violations of electoral legislation that distorted the free and fair nature of the vote expressed by citizens and the equality of opportunity of electoral competitors, affected the transparent and fair nature of the electoral campaign and disregarded the legal regulations regarding its financing. All these aspects had a convergent effect of disregarding the essential principles of democratic elections”.

The Court also refers to “the manipulation of voters’ votes and the distortion of equal opportunities for electoral competitors, through the non-transparent use and in violation of electoral legislation of digital technologies and artificial intelligence in the conduct of the electoral campaign, as well as through the financing of the electoral campaign from undeclared sources, including online”, according to the information notes sent by the services.

The Court says that the freedom of voters to form an opinion includes the right to be correctly informed before making a decision. “More precisely, the freedom of voters to form an opinion implies the right to obtain correct information about candidates and the electoral process from all sources, including online, as well as protection against unjustified influence, through illegal and disproportionate acts/facts, on voting behavior”, the CCR emphasizes.

“Political advertising can sometimes become a “vector of disinformation, especially when […] it does not reveal its political nature, comes from sponsors outside the Union or is subject to techniques for targeting a target audience or distributing advertising material.” Consequently, the interference of state or non-state entities in the conduct of electoral propaganda or disinformation campaigns must be excluded,” state the judges of the Constitutional Court.

The judges of the CCR emphasize that the freely expressed nature of the vote was violated, because “voters were misinformed through an electoral campaign in which one of the candidates benefited from aggressive promotion, carried out in circumvention of national legislation in the electoral field and through the abusive exploitation of the algorithms of social media platforms”.

“The manipulation of the vote was all the more obvious as the electoral materials promoting a candidate did not bear the specific signs of electoral advertising according to Law no. 370/2004. In addition, the candidate also benefited from preferential treatment on social media platforms, which had the effect of distorting the expression of the will of the voters,” the motivation states.

In the motivation of the decision, the CCR also shows that “the equality of opportunity of the electoral competitors was affected, which reflects an alteration of the very right to be elected. The irregularities in the electoral campaign affected the electoral competitors, since they created a clear inequality between the candidate who manipulated digital technologies and the other candidates participating in the electoral process”. “The use of digital technologies and artificial intelligence, both by candidates or electoral competitors, and by political parties, their supporters or sympathizers, must be transparent in order to guarantee the integrity and impartiality of the elections. Otherwise, voters are prevented from forming an opinion about the candidates and the electoral alternatives or may be misled regarding the identity and quality of the candidate or the voting procedures”, the CCR judges also say.

“Therefore, the use of such practices in an electoral process by electoral competitors, including political parties, vests the competent public authorities, according to the law, with the power to verify, ascertain and, where appropriate, sanction such conduct,” the CCR judges further argue.