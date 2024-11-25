How the country voted?

The results by county in this first round of the presidential elections show that many fiefdoms that used to belong to the PNL have now been won by the independent candidate Călin Georgescu. The leader of the Liberals, Nicolae Ciucă, won in only one county, Giurgiu – with 26.54%. Marcel Ciolacu won in 16 counties, and Elena Lasconi, in five counties.

Also, the results centralized so far on the AEP website show that six counties were won by the UDMR candidate Kelemen Hunor, one of them Harghita with a very high score of 82.66%.

Thus, Călin Georgescu won 13 counties: Maramureș – 22.64%, Bistrița-Năsăud – 25.44%, Suceava – 28.47%, Neamț – 24.24%, Arad – 23.29%, Hunedoara – 22.35%, Alba – 21.89%, Sibiu – 26.35%, Argeș – 24.85%, Prahova – 26.03%, Călărași – 26.17%, Constanța – 26.5%, Tulcea – 26.89%.

Marcel Ciolacu has 16 counties: Botoşani – 27.7%, Bacău – 24.86%, Vaslui – 30.31%, Vrancea – 25.88%, Galați – 26.88%, Buzău – 40.49%, Brăila – 27.57%, Ialomita -27.59%, Dâmbovița – 27.6%, Vâlcea – 26.01%, Gorj – 26.19%, Caraș-Severin – 26.87%, Mehedinți – 35.79%, Dolj – 30.4%, Olt – 38.94% and Teleorman – 38.47%.

Elena Lasconi won in five counties: Cluj – 30.39%, Iași – 24.63%, Brașov – 26.411%, Timiș – 28.4%, Ilfov – 25.59%.

Kelemen Hunor has six counties: Satu Mare – 33.74%, Bihor – 18.12%, Sălaj – 19.9%, Mureș – 30.61%, Harghita – 82.66% and Covasna – 68.4%. The only county won by the PNL is Giurgiu, where Nicolae Ciucă obtained 26.54% of the votes.