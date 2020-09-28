POLITICSTOP NEWS

How’s the General Council looking like in Bucharest?

By Romania Journal
0 6

The Social Democratic  Party (PSD) has won most the votes for the General Council of Bucharest – 32.39%, followed by USR-PLUS Alliance – 26.87%, after counting 95% of the votes cast on Sunday.

The National Liberal Party (PNL) has obtained 19.37%, and PMP – 7.83%.

The rest of the political parties obtained scored under the electoral threshold of 5%: ALDE – 2.9%, Green Party – 1.8%, Pro Romania-  1.25%, Pro Bucuresti – 1.69%.

The results of the last exit polls on Sunday at 21:00hrs showed for the Bucharest General Council the following situation: PSD – 33.7%, USR-PLUS – 33.1%, PNL – 17.3%.

- Advertisement -

Romania Journal
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More