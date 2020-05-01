Hungarian PM Viktor Orban reacts to President Iohannis’ statement on Szeklerland’s autonomy

Romanian President Iohannis who accused PSD that “wanted to give Transylvania to the Hungarians”, after a draft law on Szeklerland’s autonomy, submitted by UDMR in Parliament, has been tacitly adopted by the Chamber of Deputies, the lower chamber of the Romanian Parliament. The Senate has though rejected the bill one day later. Hungarian PM Viktor Orban has reacted on Friday to the statements made byafter a draft law on Szeklerland’s autonomy, submitted by UDMR in Parliament, has been tacitly adopted by the Chamber of Deputies, the lower chamber of the Romanian Parliament. The Senate has though rejected the bill one day later.

Viktor Orban said that he had never heard such statements in Romania, not even “in the most tumultuous anti-democratic times“.

Asked at the Hungarian public radio broadcaster Kossuth about President Iohannis’ statements on the draft law regarding the Szeklerland’s autonomy, Viktor Orban replied that he knows Romania’s President as an honorable man who is standing up for his principles and that Hungary respects Romania and its President.

The Hungarian PM said that particularly for this reason he is confused about what’s happening in Romania and that he awaits clarifications.

“I wait for the situation to be clarified, to understand what happened (…) Of course, if we have to, we’ll take up the gauntlet, but for now I won’t recommend to bend over it“, Orban said, quoted by MTI.

He added that he doesn’t know if it’s an accident, a provocation or some move of a new Romanian national strategy.

Romanian and Hungarian Foreign Ministries have already had a row over this issue.