Hungary accuses President Iohannis of inciting to hatred following statements on Szeklerland autonomy law

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has retorted to President Iohannis’ statements on the autonomy of Szeklerland, saying that the Romanian president “had made a rude statement that incites to hatred”.

“It must be clear to Mr. President Iohannis that most part of the Magyars living in Transylvania and Szekler areas have voted for him in the presidential elections. This must be clear for everyone. That’s why, our request and call for Romania’s President is simple: more respect for Magyars!”, said the Hungaria FM in a video message on Facebook.

“We are interested in maintaining a good relation with Romania because we are important economic partners, but also as the interest of the Magyars living in Transylvania and Szekler areas is that the two states have normal relations. Unfortunately, the representatives of the Romanian state, one by one, have made statements in the past days that are particularly hindering the good neighbourly relations“, Peter Szijjarto added.