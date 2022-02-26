Hungary, Italy, France and Cyprus change their minds and support Russia’s removal from Swift. Germany still reluctant

Italy, France, Hungary and Cyprus have agreed to exclude Russia from the SWIFT interbank international communications system, Kiev officials said, holding talks with European countries.

The Cyprus’ agreement is considered important because Cyprus is a major destination for Russian investment.

Poland’s prime minister said on Saturday that Hungary had also agreed to Moscow’s being removed from SWIFT.

Germany on the other hand still opposes Russia’s exclusion, saying it would “have massive effects on transfers of payments to Germany”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi had expressed support for Russia’s exclusion from the SWIFT interbank international communications system in a telephone conversation with him on Saturday.

“This is the beginning of a new page in the history of our states 🇺🇦 🇮🇹. #MarioDraghi in a phone conversation supported Russia’s disconnection from SWIFT, the provision of defense assistance. Ukraine must become part of the #EU.”

In his turn Ukrainian FM Kuleba announced:”Call with my French counterpart @JY_LeDrian. France supports banning Russia from SWIFT. I urged to immediately introduce the third package of EU sanctions to stop Russian invasion. France is also ready to supply weapons and military equipment to help Ukraine defend itself.”

Former world chess champion Garry Kasparov, a Soviet dissident and opponent of President Vladimir Putin, calls on the West to “exclude Russia from the financial markets” in an interview published on Saturday by the Italian daily Il Corriere della Sera.

“Exclude Russia from global financial markets. Make sure Russia’s financial system can no longer function and produce resources for Putin’s war machine,” he said.

“Putin is still relying on more than $ 600 billion in cash reserves. Financial action must be taken against him, against his entourage. Opposing Putin can cost you your life, but only by acting on the economic and financial side can it be stopped. I know that would mean costs for the countries that would do it, but think that Ukrainians pay with their lives. The free world needs to do something,” added Kasparov, who lives in New York.