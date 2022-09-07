Hungary’s female president in Romania today. Katalin Novak: Our common objective is to reduce existing tensions, not amplify them

Hungary’s female President, Katalin Novak, has paid a visit to Romania today, met President Klaus Iohannis at Cotroceni Palace and PM Nicolae Ciuca at Victoria Palace. It is the first visit paid by a Hungarian head of state in Romania in the past 12 years.

The Hungarian President said at the Cotroceni Palace, that it is necessary for the relationship between Hungary and Romania to work, and the common objective is to reduce existing tensions, not amplify them.

“We are neighboring countries, that’s why we need the relationship between Hungary and Romania to work. We will both work in this sense in the years to come. We also agreed that we want to reduce existing tensions, not increase them. We won’t agree on everything – we haven’t agreed on everything yet – but the most important thing is that we can discuss and listen to each other and maybe then we can understand the other’s point of view, even if the interests are not are identical and the agreement is not identical in absolutely all fields”, Katalin Novak told a joint press conference with her Romanian counterpart, Klaus Iohannis.

She thanked Iohannis for inviting her to Bucharest. “I took advantage of the opportunity, because for 12 years no president of Hungary has visited Romania. I can say that I opened a new chapter in our collaboration with my official visit to Bucharest, at the invitation of Mr. President. At the same time, I also invited him to Budapest and we agreed that soon he will honor this possibility of an official visit to Budapest”, said Katalin Novak. She also mentioned that Romania and Hungary are interested in having a “good, pragmatic” bilateral relationship. At the same time, Novak emphasized that such collaboration is also in the interest of the citizens of the two states. The Hungarian president’s visit comes though at a tense international moment, with Budapest increasingly isolated due to its option supporting Russia, and with recent tensed statements with Bucharest. Recently, the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, to whom Katalin Novak is politically close, provoked the harsh reaction of Romanian and international officials after the racist and anti-NATO and anti-EU statements made at Băile Tușnad. These created tension in the Coalition of which the UDMR is a part, which was asked for official clarifications on the topic. Katalin Novak herself caused outrage in Bucharest, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs protesting against her statements and drawing attention that she cannot arrogate rights to Romanian citizens, whether they are of Hungarian ethnicity. Novak had written on Facebook after a meeting with the leader of the UDMR, Kelemen Hunor, Deputy Prime Minister of the Romanian Government, that, as the president of Hungary “I consider it a priority to represent all Hungarians, because for me it does not matter if someone lives inside or after border. Hungarians are Hungarians, period”. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s racist speech at Băile Tușnad was among the main topics of discussion at Cotroceni between Romanian President Klaus Iohannis and Hungarian President Katalin Novak, the mass media reported. On this occasion, Iohannis said that Romania considers Hungary an “important” neighboring state and aims for this cooperation between the two countries to take place “under the best conditions”. “Among the topics discussed today was the visit of Hungarian officials to Romania. Thus, I very clearly emphasized the constant and principled position of the Romanian side, which refers to the need for a public discourse in the logic and spirit of our Strategic Partnership and the Basic Political Treaty”, said Klaus Iohannis. At the same time, the Romanian president assured the Hungarian president “of the full availability of the Romanian authorities and myself for the consolidation of dialogue and bilateral cooperation. Romania aims for this cooperation with Hungary, an important neighboring state, to take place in the best conditions and to have a positive dynamic, of development and deepening, in the interest of the citizens of the two countries, regardless of ethnic origin”.

Klaus Iohannis also added that “it is fundamental that the projects of interest are carried out in Romania only following an agreement of Romania, that they are not discriminatory on the basis of ethnicity and that they comply with Romanian, European and international law”. “In this context, we once again evoked our deep conviction that persons belonging to national minorities contribute to the creation and strengthening of bridges between the state of citizenship – the only one that has the responsibility for the protection of their rights – and the state with which they share their ethnic origin” , the President of Romania also emphasized

Previously in the morning the Romanian Presidential Administration informed that the visit provides the opportunity for an in-depth discussion on ways to diversify and deepen the bilateral dialogue, in continuation of the June 10 meeting of the two high officials, on the sidelines of the B9 Format Summit in Bucharest.

At the same time, the visit takes place in the context in which this year marks 20 years since the adoption of the Declaration of Strategic Partnership between the Government of Romania and the Government of the Republic of Hungary for Europe of the XXI Century (Budapest, November 29, 2002).

The Presidential Administration also informed that Iohannis will highlight, on the occasion of the visit, the openness of the Romanian side for the consolidation of dialogue and bilateral cooperation with Hungary, in order to promote projects of common interest, for the benefit of the two states and their citizens, regardless of ethnicity. “The interest of the Romanian side for a pragmatic cooperation oriented towards concrete results, structured on the basis of the principles and values ​​included in the fundamental documents of bilateral cooperation, will be reiterated”, according to the press release issued by the Romanian Presidential Administration. The two heads of state will also address the current regional, European and global situation, as a result of the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, and the implications will be analyzed on various levels: security, humanitarian, economic, of the food crisis and others. The consequences on a regional level will also be addressed, in relation to partner states such as the Republic of Moldova, states the Presidential Administration. Regarding the European agenda, the presidents of Romania and Hungary will discuss the expansion of the European Union and coordinated measures at the Union level to respond to the current energy crisis.