The Ilfov County Electoral Office (BEJ) complains to the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice about the continuation of the AUR campaign with messages from George Simion, after the complaint of a citizen who received a letter without consenting to the use of his personal data.

On Thursday, the Ilfov County Electoral Office No. 25 ordered the “cessation of the distribution in any form” of this type of advertising material and reported the case to the Ilfov County Police Inspectorate and the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice. This action was taken after AUR did not stop sending personalized letters with messages from George Simion. The decision follows a complaint from a person who received a letter addressed to them, with their exact address, personal information for which they had not given consent. The Electoral Office again ordered the “cessation of the distribution, whether direct or through postal or courier services, of political advertising materials of the nature of the one reported, considered illicit, specifically letters with a specific person’s name in the recipient’s field and the exact address of the targeted person.”

The letters were sent to citizens before Sunday’s election, after the Central Electoral Bureau ruled that they were illegal.

AUR stated in a response to Digi24 that all letters were printed and distributed during the same period, not after the BEC decision: “All the letters were printed and distributed during the same period, so not after the decision of the Central Electoral Bureau. The letters were sent based on the data in the electoral register.”

The Central Electoral Bureau decided on Wednesday that George Simion, the AUR candidate in the presidential elections, illegally sent letters to voters and that they must be withdrawn. The decision comes after a complaint made by USR Braşov.