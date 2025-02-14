Ilie Bolojan, First Romanian President to Live in Cotroceni
Explanation: "For limiting accommodation and transportation expenses”. Interim President appoints four new advisors.
The interim president, Ilie Bolojan, will not live in the protocol villa during the term of office of interim president, but will be accommodated in a space within the Cotroceni Palace, the Presidential Administration announced on Friday.
“In order to streamline the activity and to limit the expenses regarding daily accommodation and transportation, the interim President of Romania, Ilie Bolojan, has decided to live, during the term of office, in a space within the «Cotroceni Palace» Complex,” the message sent by the Presidential Administration states.
Ilie Bolojan took over the mandate of interim president of Romania on Wednesday, following the resignation of President Klaus Iohannis. He will hold the position until the election of a new president, after the elections scheduled for May.
Ilie Bolojan is the first president in Romanian history to be accommodated in Cotroceni.
Emil Constantinescu, Ion Iliescu, and Traian Băsescu all lived in protocol villas from the Autonomous Administration of the “Administration of State Protocol Heritage” (RA-APPS).
Klaus Iohannis’ official residence was Vila Lac 3 in the Primăverii neighborhood. He lived at the beginning of his first term for a few months at Vila Lac 2, until former President Traian Băsescu vacated Vila Lac 3.
Four new advisors appointed
Bravo! That is where all Presidents have to be forced to stay. Rent out all the so called Protocol villas in order to have income for the State and give it to Social Assistance for the homeless of Piata Amzei!