Ilie Bolojan, First Romanian President to Live in Cotroceni

The interim president, Ilie Bolojan, will not live in the protocol villa during the term of office of interim president, but will be accommodated in a space within the Cotroceni Palace, the Presidential Administration announced on Friday.

“In order to streamline the activity and to limit the expenses regarding daily accommodation and transportation, the interim President of Romania, Ilie Bolojan, has decided to live, during the term of office, in a space within the «Cotroceni Palace» Complex,” the message sent by the Presidential Administration states.

Ilie Bolojan took over the mandate of interim president of Romania on Wednesday, following the resignation of President Klaus Iohannis. He will hold the position until the election of a new president, after the elections scheduled for May.

Ilie Bolojan is the first president in Romanian history to be accommodated in Cotroceni.

Emil Constantinescu, Ion Iliescu, and Traian Băsescu all lived in protocol villas from the Autonomous Administration of the “Administration of State Protocol Heritage” (RA-APPS).

Klaus Iohannis’ official residence was Vila Lac 3 in the Primăverii neighborhood. He lived at the beginning of his first term for a few months at Vila Lac 2, until former President Traian Băsescu vacated Vila Lac 3.

Four new advisors appointed

Cristian Diaconescu, Simona-Livia Maftei, Bogdan Mazuru and Bianca-Teodora Firezar were appointed to the Presidential Administration by decree on Friday by interim President Ilie Bolojan.

Cristian Diaconescu will serve as presidential advisor for defense and national security. He will replace Ilie Oprișor, who was dismissed from office on Friday at his request.

Ion Oprișor, the one Diaconescu replaces, has been a presidential advisor to Klaus Iohannis since March 6, 2015. He is a retired general and has held various executive positions within the Artillery Command, the General Staff and the Supreme Council for National Defense, with various ranks, from lieutenant to general.

A former journalist, Bianca Firezar was spokesperson for the Bihor County Council during Ilie Bolojan’s term, according to local media in Oradea. In January 2025, the current interim president appointed her as his advisor, from the position of president of the Senate. She will now be a state advisor to the interim president’s office.

Simona-Livia Maftei was a state counselor in the Presidential Administration since July 20, 2017 and was appointed to the position of Presidential Counselor starting May 15, 2023. She was released from her position upon request on January 12, with the departure of Klaus Iohannis, but is now returning to Ilie Bolojan’s team.

Bogdan Mazuru is a career diplomat. He was the Head of the Romanian Mission to NATO (2001-2004), Head of the Romanian Mission to NATO (2004-2006), Ambassador of Romania to Germany (2006-2009), Secretary of State for European Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (2009-2010), Ambassador of Romania to the French Republic (2010 – 2015), Ambassador of Romania to the Republic of Austria (2015-2021), Ambassador of Romania to the Swiss Confederation and the Principality of Liechtenstein (2021 – 2023) and Honorary Advisor to the Prime Minister, Special Representative of the Romanian Government for Promoting Memory Policies and Combating Antisemitism and Xenophobia. Now, Bogdan Mazuru will be appointed to the position of Presidential Advisor for Foreign Policy.

On Wednesday, the day he took over the interim presidency, Ilie Bolojan appointed Luminița Odobescu, Romania’s former Foreign Minister in the Ciolacu 1 government, as presidential advisor.